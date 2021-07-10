हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Cricket fraternity wishes ‘Little Master’ as he turns 72

VVS Laxman termed Gavaskar as his "childhood hero and inspiration".

Sunil Gavaskar turns 72 (Source: BCCI/Twitter)

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah led the way as wishes poured in for legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar on his 72nd birthday on Saturday.

Laxman wished his "childhood hero and inspiration" Gavaskar on his birthday.

"Many more happy returns of the day to my childhood hero and inspiration, Sunil Gavaskar. He instilled courage and belief in many young Indian batsmen to face the best bowlers in the world fearlessly. Have a great day and year ahead, Sunny Bhai!" Laxman tweeted.

Jay Shah said the courage Gavaskar showed while facing fiercest bowlers will always remain unmatched.

"Happy 72nd birthday to the batting legend of Indian Cricket and the 1st ever batsman to score 10,000 Test runs. The sheer courage you showed while facing the fierest bowlers will always remain unmatched. Wish you a great health and prosperity Shri #SunilGavaskar," Jay Shah tweeted.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also wished "one of the finest batsmen" Gavaskar on his 72nd birthday.

"1983 World Cup-winner, 233 international games, 13,214 international runs, First batsman to register 10,000 runs in Tests Here's wishing Sunil Gavaskar - former #TeamIndia captain & one of the finest batsmen to have ever graced the game - a very happy birthday," BCCI tweeted.

