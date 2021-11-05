Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Watch Indian skipper dance to tune of ‘My name is Lakhan’

A day after Diwali and on the day on which Team India face another must-win clash in the ICC T20 World Cup against Scotland, skipper Virat Kohli will celebrate his 33rd birthday on Friday (November 5). Kohli will look to usher in his birthday celebrations with a win over Scotland to keep India’s slim hopes of making the semifinal alive.

Kohli, who is leading India for the last time in the T20 World Cup, has been in the limelight right from his junior days and led the U-19 team to a World Cup title win in 2008. He made his India debut the same year and was part of the 2011 50-over World Cup-winning side. In 2012, he was named Team India’s vice-captain and took over as the Test captain in 2014 and replaced MS Dhoni as the white-ball skipper in 2017.

Since Kohli and other players are part of the bio-bubble, they will be celebrating the day in the team hotel. A couple of days before his birthday, Kohli led Team India to a comprehensive win over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (November 3).

Kohli did a step on the song ‘My Name is Lakhan’. As soon as the crowd saw the Indian skipper enjoying the beats of the music, they went crazy and started cheering for him. The video fetched a lot of attention from the cricket on-lookers. However, this wasn’t the first time that he was spotted dancing. Earlier in the 2016 T20 World Cup as well, Kohli showed off his dance moves on the song ‘Gallan Goodiyan’.

Dance of Virat in " My name is Lakhan " song

— (@Tarulata_10_18) November 4, 2021

With 38 wins from 65 Tests, Kohli is the most successful Indian skipper in the longest format of the game. The Indian captain with most caps, Kohli sits ahead of the likes of MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and many other greats.