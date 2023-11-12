Team India willl be busy playing a cricket match of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Diwali, which is today on November 12. The match will be played at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy stadium. Expect the Kohli-Kohli chants to fill the stadium on Sunday night even while the sound of the crackers will be heard on the Diwali night. The players would not be at home with their families but they are travelling in this tournament from one city to another with their wives as their companion.

Indian players will not be able to celebrate Diwali at home. But the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) organised a party for the players and their families in the hotel in Bengaluru they are staying at.

Virat Kohli walked in to the party wiht Anushka Sharma. Rohit Sharma came with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira. Ravindra Jadeja and wife Rivaba were there too as well as the likes of Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan. Shardul Thakur attended the party with wife Mitali Parulkar.

Ishan spotted Shubman and Shardul wearing the sama colour and design kurta and the wicketkeeper pulled their legs too.

India's pace trio Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj clicked the pictures together as well.

Watch video of Team India's Diwali party below:

We are #TeamIndia __ and we wish you and your loved ones a very Happy Diwali _ pic.twitter.com/5oreVRDLAX — BCCI (@BCCI) November 12, 2023

The Diwali party comes as a good break for the team ahead of the all-important semi-final on Wednesday vs New Zealand. India qualified for yet another semi-final after winning eight out eight matches in the World Cup so far. The Men in Blue will hope to make it nine out of nie by beating Netherlands in their last league match.

There are no injury concerns in the Indian camp. The Diwali Party video also showed head coach Rahul Dravid in great spirits. Overall, the team looks in avery good head space which is a good sign heading into the knockout stages.

Not to forget, India play New Zealand in the semis which will be the repeat of the 2019 World Cup semi-final. India had lost that match, which was also the last time the world saw former India captain MS Dhoni in international cricket.

India would want to avenge that loss. New Zealand have been a big challenge for India in the knockout stages in the last few ICC tournaments. In 2021, New Zealand had beaten India in World Test Championship (WTC) final.