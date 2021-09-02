Happy Birthday Ishant Sharma: See his adorable love story with basketball star wife Pratima Singh

Indian paceman Ishant Sharma turned 33 years old on Thursday (September 2), a day on which Team India begin their fourth Test against England at The Oval. Ishant is one of India’s longest serving pace bowlers with 104 Tests under his belt with 311 wickets to his name.

The Delhi paceman is India’s second-most prolific wicket-taker when it comes to Test matches after the legendary Kapil Dev, who had 434 wickets to his name. Ishant’s 311 wickets are level with Zaheer Khan but the Delhi Capitals paceman has a slightly better average of 32.22 as compared to Zaheer’s 32.94 over his long career. Ishant is also currently fifth highest Test wickettaker for India currently but may well make way for Ravichandran Ashwin if India decide to go into the fourth Test with two specialist spinners.

On 10th December 2016, Ishant tied knot with Indian basketball women’s team player Pratima Singh. The couple complement each other professionally and personally. Their bond can be seen in their pictures on social media platforms regularly. Ishant and Pratima are one of the most loved couples and their fans and teammates are often seeing showering them with love.

Pratima Singh was born on 6th February, 1990 in the Shivpur area in the holy city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Born in Varanasi, her siblings have also either played or are playing for India – her sisters Divya and Priyanka have represented Indian National Women’s Basketball Team, while Prashanti Singh an Arjuna Award and Padma Shri winner is the current captain of the team.

She is a product of Jesus and Mary College (2008–09) in New Delhi, she won many ‘Best Player’ titles at the university level. Her peers in college knew her as someone with a lot of style. She won a gold medal for the country in the first 3×3 FIBA Asia Championship.