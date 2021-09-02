हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs England 2021

Happy Birthday Ishant Sharma: See his adorable love story with basketball star wife Pratima Singh

The Delhi paceman Ishant Sharma is India’s second-most prolific wicket-taker when it comes to Test matches after the legendary Kapil Dev, who had 434 wickets to his name.

Happy Birthday Ishant Sharma: See his adorable love story with basketball star wife Pratima Singh
Indian Sharma is celebrating his 33rd b'day on Thursday (September 2). (Source: Twitter)

Indian paceman Ishant Sharma turned 33 years old on Thursday (September 2), a day on which Team India begin their fourth Test against England at The Oval. Ishant is one of India’s longest serving pace bowlers with 104 Tests under his belt with 311 wickets to his name.

The Delhi paceman is India’s second-most prolific wicket-taker when it comes to Test matches after the legendary Kapil Dev, who had 434 wickets to his name. Ishant’s 311 wickets are level with Zaheer Khan but the Delhi Capitals paceman has a slightly better average of 32.22 as compared to Zaheer’s 32.94 over his long career. Ishant is also currently fifth highest Test wickettaker for India currently but may well make way for Ravichandran Ashwin if India decide to go into the fourth Test with two specialist spinners.

Indian paceman Ishant Sharma with wife Pratima Singh. (Source: Instagram)

On 10th December 2016, Ishant tied knot with Indian basketball women’s team player Pratima Singh. The couple complement each other professionally and personally. Their bond can be seen in their pictures on social media platforms regularly. Ishant and Pratima are one of the most loved couples and their fans and teammates are often seeing showering them with love.

Indian paceman Ishant Sharma with wife Pratima Singh. (Source: Instagram)

Pratima Singh was born on 6th February, 1990 in the Shivpur area in the holy city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Born in Varanasi, her siblings have also either played or are playing for India – her sisters Divya and Priyanka have represented Indian National Women’s Basketball Team, while Prashanti Singh an Arjuna Award and Padma Shri winner is the current captain of the team.

Indian paceman Ishant Sharma with wife Pratima Singh. (Source: Instagram)

She is a product of Jesus and Mary College (2008–09) in New Delhi, she won many ‘Best Player’ titles at the university level. Her peers in college knew her as someone with a lot of style. She won a gold medal for the country in the first 3×3 FIBA Asia Championship.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs England 2021Ishant Sharma
Next
Story

Taliban approve cricket, ready to send Afghanistan team for Test match in Australia

Must Watch

PT4M22S

Afghanistan: Currency sinks, inflation rises after Taliban came to power