'Happy' Prithvi Shaw REACTS like THIS after being picked for IND vs NZ T20Is, check inside

Mumbai batter Prithvi Shaw received prize for his consistency of making runs in domestic cricket as he was picked for the T20I series vs New Zealand which is to be heled this month. Shaw had been fighting for a place in the national side after he was dropped from the team following the Sri Lanka T20I series in July 201. Despite making runs in the domestic cricket, he was constantly being ignored by the selectors for there was not enough room for him. But following Rishabh Pant's accident and Sanju Samson's injury, Shaw has got a call up by the selectors which is great news for the swashbuckling batter from Mumbai.

Also Read | Team India squad for New Zealand ODI and T20I series announced, No place for Sanju Samson as KS Bharat makes surprise entry

After his name was confirmed for the T20I series vs New Zealand, Shaw posted his reactions via Instagram Stories. He had earlied posted pictures of Sai Baba to show his sadness over non-selection whenever India squads were picked for different series. This time, Shaw posted emojis of heart and India squad with the news of his selection. He also posted messages from his friends and family after he received the happy news. Needless to say, the Mumbai-born batter is quite happy with the selectors believing in him yet again.

Check out Prithvi Shaw's reaction after he received a national call-up again:

India play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is each vs New Zealand in January and February. The ODI series begins on January 18 in Hyderabad. The action then moves to Raipur for 2nd ODI on January 21. India play the last ODI vs Black Caps on January 24 at Indore.

The T20I series begins on January 27 at Ranchi followed by Lucknow T20I on January 29 and Ahmedabad T20I on February 1.

Team India squads for New Zealand tour below:

India’s squad for NZ T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Y Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar

India’s squad for NZ ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik