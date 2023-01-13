topStoriesenglish
PRITHVI SHAW

Miracle, Miracle...: Fans can't keep calm as Prithvi Shaw makes comeback in Team India - Check Reactions

In the shortest form, Hardik Pandya will continue to captain the team in the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Prithvi Shaw has returned to the India T20 squad ahead of New Zealand's tour of India beginning on January 18. In July 2021 against Sri Lanka, Shaw made his final T20I appearance for India. After putting up a strong showing at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2022, he was added to the team. As soon as he was added to the squad, Shaw started trending on Twitter.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Shaw's comeback -

In the shortest form, Hardik Pandya will continue to captain the team in the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. From the Sri Lanka series, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar, and Jitesh Sharma were kept. Another notable name on the T20s team was Washington Sundar. Sundar returns after a layoff due to injury.

All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed was brought back to the team for the ODI series after nearly a year. For the 50-over format series, wicketkeeper K.S. Bharat was also named to the roster. Due to K.L. Rahul's absence from the team because of family obligations, Hardik Pandya will serve as vice captain during the ODI series.

India’s ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

India’s T20I squad against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

