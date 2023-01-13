Miracle, Miracle...: Fans can't keep calm as Prithvi Shaw makes comeback in Team India - Check Reactions

Prithvi Shaw has returned to the India T20 squad ahead of New Zealand's tour of India beginning on January 18. In July 2021 against Sri Lanka, Shaw made his final T20I appearance for India. After putting up a strong showing at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2022, he was added to the team. As soon as he was added to the squad, Shaw started trending on Twitter.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Shaw's comeback -

Highlights of the Indian squad selected today:



-KL Rahul and Axar Patel unavailable for NZ series due to family commitments.

-Jadeja's inclusion for first 2 Tests result to fitness.

-Prithvi Shaw included in T20I team.

-Surya and Ishan part of the test squad.

-KS Bharat in ODIs — Memories of Sachin (Playing it my way) (@GemsofSachin) January 13, 2023

Why Why Why KL Rahul Is Vice Captain In Test ????. And Why They Didn't Pick Sarfaraz In TEST? PRITHVI Shaw Ko Test Ki Performance Pe T20I Mai Select Kiya. To 300 Ka Wait Kyu Kiya SL Series Mai Bhi T20 Mai Kr Dete. Why KS Bharat No Sanju Samson. KL Rahul _ — Sarthi career academy Digital class (@pranchalk1) January 13, 2023

Good additions

Prithvi Shaw in T20s

Kishan in tests@BCCI

Congratulations @PrithviShaw — Bharat Goyal __ (@ibharatgoyal) January 13, 2023

Sai Baba ne Kam kar diya

Prithvi Shaw finally _ https://t.co/Acmk9ux4tY — Omkar_45 (@omkar__S) January 13, 2023

Prithvi Shaw finally gets the deserved call up, now he has been replaced by Sarfaraz in that situation. — arfan (@Im__Arfan) January 13, 2023

Prithvi Shaw in T20 squad..Happy for him.



Need for dynamic wk batter SL Kishan in contention with Bharat for Aus tests.



Good selection — Rohan R Shanbhag (@rony619619) January 13, 2023

Prithvi Shaw included in the Indian T20 squad vs New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/SqaTXwClGj — Cricket With Laresh (@Lareshhere) January 13, 2023

Prithvi Shaw is back in indian team! He has been selected for T20 series against New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/FO8ZFSsspl — Cricket With Laresh (@Lareshhere) January 13, 2023

Prithvi Shaw has got callup but on what basis

234 vs Pondicherry ( SMAT)

134 vs Assam (Vijay Hazare)

379 vs Assam (Ranji) same team against whom Kedar played 277 run a ball a game ago.

Can anybody tell his other games runs and specially against good team not minnows. — BCCI Domestic (@Pakistanlove000) January 13, 2023

Prithvi shaw ko odi or test me dekhna chahta hu specially Test me.. yr sarfaraz khan ke sath kitna na_insaafi ho rhi h bechara 2 years se itne runs kiye 1st class cricket me but usko kahi chance nhi mil rha.. __ January 13, 2023

In the shortest form, Hardik Pandya will continue to captain the team in the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. From the Sri Lanka series, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar, and Jitesh Sharma were kept. Another notable name on the T20s team was Washington Sundar. Sundar returns after a layoff due to injury.

All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed was brought back to the team for the ODI series after nearly a year. For the 50-over format series, wicketkeeper K.S. Bharat was also named to the roster. Due to K.L. Rahul's absence from the team because of family obligations, Hardik Pandya will serve as vice captain during the ODI series.

India’s ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

India’s T20I squad against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.