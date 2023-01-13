Team India squad for New Zealand ODI and T20I series announced, No place for Sanju Samson as KS Bharat makes surprise entry

India squad for the upcoming three-match ODI and T20I series against New Zealand was announced on Friday where injured Sanju Samson was left out of both the teams while KS Bharat replaced him in the ODI squad and Jitesh Sharma in the T20I squad. KL Rahul & Axar Patel were unavailable for the New Zealand Home series due to family commitments.

Rohit will continue to lead the side in the ODI format. Shubman Gill has been retained from the last series as so are Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav. KS Bharat replaced injured Sanju while Hardik Pandya (vc), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed and Shardul Thakur are the all-round options that Team India have. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav will continue to be the spin bowling options for captain Rohit. Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj and Umran Malik will form India's fast bowling attack. There is no sign of Jasprit Bumrah who is still recovering from the back injury. He was added in the squad for Sri Lanka ODIs but was ruled out a day ahead of the series opener.

In the T20Is, Hardik will lead the side in absence of Rohit the decision could have been taken while keeping in mind the crucial four-match series that India will play against Australia. Virat will also not feature in New Zealand T20Is. Prithvi Shaw, who made tons of runs in the domestic matches this season is added in the squad while Jitesh Sharma receives a maiden call-up. Shami is also not there in the T20I squad.



India’s squad for NZ ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik

India’s squad for NZ T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Y Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar

Note: KL Rahul & Axar Patel were unavailable for the New Zealand Home series due to family commitments.