Happy Republic Day 2024: David Warner Shares Pic Of Tricolour To Wish India On R-Day

India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day today and Australian cricketer David Warner ensured he passed on best wishes to his India fans on the special day. Republic Day is celebrated in India to mark the day when the Constitution of the country came into effect. India got its independence from the British rule in August 1947 but the constitution came into effect only on January 26, 1950.

Warner shared a collage which was mixed with colours of India, including the national flag and the display of air stunts by Indian Air Force. Warner wrote: "To all my friends, fans and second family I wish you a Happy Republic Day."

Check David Warner's Instagram post on occasion of India's Republic Day below:

The former Aussie opener is quite famous among fans. He likes everything Indian and has made a fan base in India thanks to his love for the country. Whenever there is a festival in India, Warner always wishes the India fans.

Coming to the Republic Day celebrations, India celebrated it by watching the parade of the defence forces while some states also took out tableau at Kartawya Path.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to wish citizens on the Republic Day. He wrote: "Today, we complete 74 years as a republic. May we continue to prosper more every year. Happy Republic Day!"

Tennis legend Sania Mirza also shared a photo of her holding the national flag. India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra also posted a similar photo with the tricolour on his social media to wish fans on Republic Day. Indian men's football team coach Igor Stimac also wishes the country the best.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh encouraged the citizens of India to unite and cherish freedom.

"Wishing everyone a joyous Republic Day! Let's honor the principles of unity in diversity and cherish the freedom we're blessed with. May our nation continue to thrive and inspire," Harbhajan posted on X.

Veteran India badminton player Jwala Gutta too took to X to express what she felt.

"On the occasion of 75th REPUBLIC DAY of our country Let's us not forget the rich heritage of country which makes us the most unique in this world. Let us fight to protect our CONSTITUTION which makes INDIA SOVEREIGN,SOCIALIST,SECULAR and DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC!!! #ProudIndian" Jwala wrote on X.

Former India batter and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman also extended warm wishes and wrote,

"Wishing everyone a joyful Republic Day filled with pride, patriotism, and moments of celebration. May our country continue to thrive and prosper. Jai Hind #RepublicDay2024."

India's champion boxer Mary Kom wished her fellow countrymen on the occasion with a beautiful photo uploaded on her social media handle.