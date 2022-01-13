हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

'Happy Retirement': Fans roast Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara after another failure with bat

India's middle order batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane's failure in the second innings of the the third Test led to social media exploding with tweets of their ouster. 

&#039;Happy Retirement&#039;: Fans roast Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara after another failure with bat
(Source: Twitter)

India's middle order batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane's failure in the second innings of the the third Test led to social media exploding with tweets of their ouster. 

Indian cricket fans said that this another poor with bat by Rahane and Pujara should be the end of their careers. 

Pujara, who played well in the last hour of the play on Day 2, was the first wicket to fall early morning of Day 3 for just 9. Soon, Rahane followed suit, getting a screamer from Kagido Rabada, which rose awkwardly from good length, kissing his gloves and going to the keeper who deflected it to Dean Elgar at first slip. Rahane made 1. 

India could create history by winning the third Test and series 2-1. They have never won a Test series in South Africa and this is their best chance against a South Africa side going through a transition.

Here's how twitter reacted after another poor show from Rahane and Pujara:

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketInd vs SAIndia vs South Africa 2021India vs South AfricaAjinkya RahaneCheteshwar Pujara
Next
Story

Ashes 5th Test: Marcus Harris dropped, Usman Khawaja to open for Australia

Must Watch

PT7M44S

First list of Congress candidates for Uttar Pradesh elections - Priyanka Gandhi