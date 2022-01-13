'Happy Retirement': Fans roast Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara after another failure with bat

India's middle order batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane's failure in the second innings of the the third Test led to social media exploding with tweets of their ouster.
Indian cricket fans said that this another poor with bat by Rahane and Pujara should be the end of their careers.
Pujara, who played well in the last hour of the play on Day 2, was the first wicket to fall early morning of Day 3 for just 9. Soon, Rahane followed suit, getting a screamer from Kagido Rabada, which rose awkwardly from good length, kissing his gloves and going to the keeper who deflected it to Dean Elgar at first slip. Rahane made 1.
India could create history by winning the third Test and series 2-1. They have never won a Test series in South Africa and this is their best chance against a South Africa side going through a transition.
Here's how twitter reacted after another poor show from Rahane and Pujara:
Thank you pujara n rahane for your services ,we will not _ _ #pujara #AjinkyaRahane #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/qf7BkFXUu5
— Kanik Sharma (@Rubinik_1611) January 13, 2022
It's time to say #ThankyouRahane#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/OLuS5KrKpu
— _BINEs_ (@abineshdfc) January 13, 2022
Happy Retired life #ThankYouRahane pic.twitter.com/NX5NJCe22B
— _____ 2.0 (@writter_vambu) January 13, 2022
Virat Kohli seeing Pujara and Rahane getting out: pic.twitter.com/rfFcoCbzl8
— Hemant (@Sportscasmm) January 13, 2022
Hanuma Vihari after watching the batting of Ajinkya Rahane :-#AjinkyaRahane #Purane #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/n2tDAPkyAi
— Innocent Child (@bholaladkaa) January 13, 2022
Expectation. Reality #INDvsSA #purane pic.twitter.com/ze6zD3VYma
— s. (@vkrightarmquick) January 13, 2022
To be honest India don't deserve to win with players like Pujara and Rahane in the team in the place of Shreyas and Vihari.
Even my grandmother who played for INDW domestic team can bat better and get some runs!#Rahane #pujara #INDvsSA #SAvsIND #PURANE
— Reverse Sweep (@ReverseSweep3) January 13, 2022
Thank You Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. #INDvsSA
— Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) January 13, 2022