'Happy Retirement': Fans roast Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara after another failure with bat

India's middle order batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane's failure in the second innings of the the third Test led to social media exploding with tweets of their ouster.

Indian cricket fans said that this another poor with bat by Rahane and Pujara should be the end of their careers.

Pujara, who played well in the last hour of the play on Day 2, was the first wicket to fall early morning of Day 3 for just 9. Soon, Rahane followed suit, getting a screamer from Kagido Rabada, which rose awkwardly from good length, kissing his gloves and going to the keeper who deflected it to Dean Elgar at first slip. Rahane made 1.

India could create history by winning the third Test and series 2-1. They have never won a Test series in South Africa and this is their best chance against a South Africa side going through a transition.

Here's how twitter reacted after another poor show from Rahane and Pujara:

To be honest India don't deserve to win with players like Pujara and Rahane in the team in the place of Shreyas and Vihari. Even my grandmother who played for INDW domestic team can bat better and get some runs!#Rahane #pujara #INDvsSA #SAvsIND #PURANE — Reverse Sweep (@ReverseSweep3) January 13, 2022

