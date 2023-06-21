Harbhajan Singh Questions Fuss Over Moeen Ali’s Spinning Finger Spray

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh expressed disappointment over the events involving England all-rounder Moeen Ali during the recently-concluded 1st Ashes Test against Australia. Moeen, who made a comeback in Test cricket, was the specialist spinner for England in Edgbaston.

Moeen showcased his skills by taking the wicket of Australian batsman Cameron Green with an exceptional delivery in the first innings. However, he also grabbed attention for breaching Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the match. While fielding on the boundary line, Moeen was spotted applying a drying agent to his hand, leading to a debate on social media.

Harbhajan Singh came out in support of Moeen Ali, stating that he couldn't understand the fuss surrounding Moeen's use of spray on his spinning fingers to alleviate pain. He said that if a batsman gets a blister under the gloves and uses a spray, it often goes unnoticed. Harbhajan emphasised that the same logic should be applied in Moeen's case, with the only issue being that he should have informed the umpires.

Check:

Don't understand so much chatter around Moen Ali using spray on spinning fingers to numb the pain. Only issue is he should have informed the umpires, but if batsman gets a blister under the gloves, and he gets a spray. Will anyone even notice. Same logic, think about it ?_ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 20, 2023

Harbhajan's reaction came after Moeen admitted his offense and accepted the proposed sanction by Andy Pycroft. The charges against Moeen were raised by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Marais Erasmus, along with third umpire Chris Gaffaney and fourth umpire Mike Burns.

Moeen accepted the charges

As a result of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct, Moeen received one demerit point on his disciplinary record and was fined 25 percent of his match fee from the first Ashes Test against Australia.

Moeen looked a bit jaded as the Test panned out and had to be taken out of the attack due to blisters on his spinning finger. Joe Root assumed the responsibility of the spinner on a track that offered considerable turn for the spinners.

Australia emerged victorious on the final day of the match, thanks to captain Pat Cummins' impressive innings of 44 runs off 73 balls. With this win, Australia took a 1-0 lead in the Ashes series.

Harbhajan called it a great Test match and praised Australia for never giving up the fight.