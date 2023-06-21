topStoriesenglish2624867
Harbhajan Singh Questions Fuss Over Moeen Ali’s Spinning Finger Spray

Moeen Ali, who came out of retirement in the first Ashes Test against Australia, was the specialist spinner for England.

Jun 21, 2023
  • Moeen Ali was slapped with sanctions by the ICC.
  • The England spinner came out of retirement.
  • He struggled with blisters on his finger during the 1st Ashes Test.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh expressed disappointment over the events involving England all-rounder Moeen Ali during the recently-concluded 1st Ashes Test against Australia. Moeen, who made a comeback in Test cricket, was the specialist spinner for England in Edgbaston.

Moeen showcased his skills by taking the wicket of Australian batsman Cameron Green with an exceptional delivery in the first innings. However, he also grabbed attention for breaching Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the match. While fielding on the boundary line, Moeen was spotted applying a drying agent to his hand, leading to a debate on social media.

Harbhajan Singh came out in support of Moeen Ali, stating that he couldn't understand the fuss surrounding Moeen's use of spray on his spinning fingers to alleviate pain. He said that if a batsman gets a blister under the gloves and uses a spray, it often goes unnoticed. Harbhajan emphasised that the same logic should be applied in Moeen's case, with the only issue being that he should have informed the umpires.

Harbhajan's reaction came after Moeen admitted his offense and accepted the proposed sanction by Andy Pycroft. The charges against Moeen were raised by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Marais Erasmus, along with third umpire Chris Gaffaney and fourth umpire Mike Burns.

Moeen accepted the charges

As a result of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct, Moeen received one demerit point on his disciplinary record and was fined 25 percent of his match fee from the first Ashes Test against Australia.

Moeen looked a bit jaded as the Test panned out and had to be taken out of the attack due to blisters on his spinning finger. Joe Root assumed the responsibility of the spinner on a track that offered considerable turn for the spinners.

Australia emerged victorious on the final day of the match, thanks to captain Pat Cummins' impressive innings of 44 runs off 73 balls. With this win, Australia took a 1-0 lead in the Ashes series.

Harbhajan called it a great Test match and praised Australia for never giving up the fight.

