In a dazzling start to 2024, Geeta Basra, wife of former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, made waves on social media with a scintillating poolside photo. Wearing a black swimsuit, she captioned the snapshot with a simple, "Hello 2024...". The photo, capturing the essence of elegance and style, quickly went viral, setting the internet abuzz with admiration. Geeta Basra, born and brought up in England, entered the Bollywood scene, catching the attention of none other than Harbhajan Singh. The former cricketer first noticed her in a music video for the song 'Woh Ajnabee' from the movie 'The Train.' Despite lacking Bollywood connections, Harbhajan's determination led him to inquire about the actress, eventually obtaining her contact details.

A Patient Pursuit: Harbhajan's Persistence Pays Off

Initiating contact, Harbhajan faced initial silence from Geeta, who was immersed in the early stages of her Bollywood career. However, a turning point came when she congratulated him on the T20 World Cup win. This marked the end of Harbhajan's ten-month pursuit, transitioning the duo from strangers to friends.

From Friends to Lovers: The Brewing Connection

Their initial coffee meet-up blossomed into a deep friendship, with both individuals taking their time before venturing into the realms of love. While Harbhajan eagerly sought to take the next step, Geeta emphasized the importance of friendship. Overcoming challenges and uncertainties, their bond strengthened, and the friendship evolved into a romantic connection.

A Low-Profile Union: Harbhajan and Geeta's Secretive Wedding

In 2015, after keeping their relationship discreet, the couple surprised everyone with a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony. Opting for a low-profile approach, they exchanged vows away from the public eye, solidifying their commitment to each other.

A Growing Family: From Marriage to Anticipated Parenthood

Months after their clandestine wedding, Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Hinaya Heer Plaha, in July 2016. Fast forward to the present, the couple is gearing up for the arrival of their second child, adding another chapter to their heartwarming journey.