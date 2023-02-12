Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic to Marry Again on Valentine's Day, Read Details Here

Team India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is currently enjoying a break from cricket as the Test squad, led by Rohit Sharma is locking horns with mighty Australia at home. Interestingly, Pandya is set for marriage once again. As all the fans know, the cricketer got married to Bollywood actress Natasha Stankovic in a Mumbai court on May 31, 2020. Later on, the couple was blessed with a baby boy named Agastya. Now, as per various media reports, Hardik and Natasha are set to renew their wedding vows this Valentine's Day (February 14).

The reason? It is being reported that a close source to the couple told that they wanted to celebrate their wedding in Udaipur. Earlier they had a court marriage so the star couple did not have a grand celebration but now they have decided to celebrate their love with a lavish wedding ceremony.

"They got married in a court back then. Everything was rushed when it happened. The idea of them having a lavish wedding has been on their mind ever since. They all are very excited about it," the source said to Hindustan Times.

From what we have gathered, the wedding ceremony will kick-start on February 13 and will go on till 16. While a white wedding has been planned, pre-wedding festivities such as Haldi, mehendi, and sangeet will be held with much gusto, says the source. Preparations for the ceremony commenced in November last year.

The ceremony will start with pre-wedding festivities such as Haldi, mehendi, and Sangeet night starting on February 13. Interestingly, Natasha is set to wear a lovely Dolce and Gabbana gown (white) for the special ceremony.