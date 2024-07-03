Hardik Pandya Becomes World No. 1 T20I All-Rounder After Stellar T20 World Cup 2024

Hardik Pandya achieved another significant milestone in his career by becoming the new top-ranked T20I all-rounder globally after India clinched the T20 World Cup. His ascent to the summit, the first by an Indian all-rounder, followed a standout performance in the tournament finale against South Africa. Hardik's stellar contributions included 144 runs and 11 wickets throughout the event, culminating in a pivotal role in the final where he claimed 3/20.

His crucial dismissals of David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen propelled him up two spots in the rankings, displacing Wanindu Hasaranga to second place. This achievement marked a remarkable turnaround for Hardik, who had faced challenges earlier, including injury setbacks during the 2023 World Cup and a tough season with the Mumbai Indians.

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma in the T20 World Cup, Hardik's fortunes reversed dramatically. His pivotal moments included a crucial wicket of Klaasen in the final, shifting momentum decisively in India's favor. Facing a tense final over with 16 runs to defend, Hardik's composure was evident as he dismissed Miller on the first ball, aided by a spectacular catch from Suryakumar Yadav.

Hardik's performance throughout the tournament showcased his prowess with the bat, boasting a strike-rate over 150, and with the ball, making critical breakthroughs when it mattered most. His contributions were pivotal in India's journey to victory, culminating in an emotional celebration on the field.

In addition to Hardik's rise, there were notable movements in the T20I all-rounder rankings. Marcus Stoinis, Sikandar Raza, Shakib Al Hasan, and Liam Livingstone each advanced one position, while Mohammad Nabi saw a drop, falling out of the top five.

Axar Patel In Top 13

Axar Patel, another standout Indian performer, also made significant strides in the rankings, now sitting at 12th place. His contributions, including a vital 47 runs in the final and key wickets in crucial matches, earned him recognition and a seven-place jump in the rankings.

Overall, India's triumph in the T20 World Cup was underscored by Hardik Pandya's exceptional all-round display, cementing his status as a leading figure in international T20 cricket.