Hardik Pandya Gets Married to Natasa Stankovic With Hindu Wedding Rituals in Udaipur, check HERE

Team India all-rounder and T20I skipper Hardik Pandya went all out to celebrate his marriage to Serbian Natasa Stankovic, following a marriage Hindu rituals after a Christian wedding on Valentine’s Day earlier this week. Hardik and Natasa shared glimpses from their Hindu wedding which took place in Raffles Hotel in Udaipur on Thursday (February 16).

Taking to social media on Thursday, the couple shared frames from their royal wedding that took place in the city of Udaipur. Natasa wore a cream-coloured lehenga with red borders. The bride adorned herself with some heavy jewellery.

Twinning with Natasa, Hardik sported a cream-coloured Kurta-Pajama. Natasa also chose a red saree with heavy intricate borders for the occasion. The pictures show the couple exchanging garlands, taking saat pheras and Hardik putting sindoor (vermillion) on Natasa’s forehead. The couple captioned the frames, “Now and forever”.

Fans lapped the new set of pictures with best wishes comments. Cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic renewed their wedding vows in a Christian ceremony on Tuesday.

Taking to social media on Valentine’s Day, Hardik and Natasha posted dreamy pictures from their wedding. In the caption section, they wrote, “We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love.”

Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1, 2020, on a cruise before tying the knot during the COVID-19 lockdown. They married in an intimate wedding on May 31, 2020. The couple was blessed with a son Agastya in July 2020.

Meanwhile, in a Zee News Sting Video this week, chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma has revealed that Hardik Pandya will take over from Rohit Sharma as the regular T20I skipper. “Hardik Pandya would take over as captain in the long run and that Rohit Sharma would no longer be a part of the T20I setup. I brought in the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shubman Gill, and other 15-20 players in the team,” Chetan Sharma said.

(with ANI inputs)