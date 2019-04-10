close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya, Kl Rahul met me and explained themselves: BCCI Ombudsman

Both Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul appeared on `Koffee With Karan` in the month of January, and they were accused of making misogynistic comments, drawing criticism from many corners.

Hardik Pandya, Kl Rahul met me and explained themselves: BCCI Ombudsman
Image Credits: Reuters

Justice DK Jain, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ombudsman on Wednesday said that both Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul had met him and explained their involvement in the controversy on television chat show "Koffee with Karan".

"Both KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya met me and explained themselves, in due course I will take a decision," Justice DK Jain told ANI.

Indian batsman KL Rahul deposed before Justice DK Jain today, whereas Hardik Pandya deposed before Jain on April 9. Both Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul appeared on `Koffee With Karan` in the month of January, and they were accused of making misogynistic comments, drawing criticism from many corners.

Seeing the criticism, the Committee of Administrators decided to call back both the players from the tour of Australia. The players were handed a provisional suspension which was then lifted on January 23.

Pandya also issued an apology on Twitter saying, "After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in a way. Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone`s sentiments. Respect."

Pandya and Rahul are currently playing in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Pandya is playing for Mumbai Indians while Rahul is representing Kings XI Punjab. 

Tags:
Hardik PandyaKL RahulBCCICricket
Next
Story

Virender Sehwag praises Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar for revenue share fight

Must Watch

PT2M39S

5W1H: PM Modi slams Congress in Junagarh, Gujarat