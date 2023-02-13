Hardik Pandya, captain of India's T20 cricket team, and Natasha Stankovic will tie the knot once again, following their low-key wedding in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. The wedding festivities commenced in Udaipur on Monday and will continue over the next two days, culminating in the nuptials on February 14th, Valentine's Day.

Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic __ pic.twitter.com/83OHeGYW9M — Sahil Saboor Khan (@SahilSaboor_7) November 11, 2022

Earlier, both of them had a court marriage on 31 May 2020. However, this time they will marry according to traditional customs. The function will be held at the Raffles hotel in Udaipur.

The couple also has a two-year-old son, Agastya.

Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic reached Udaipur on Monday for the wedding. Family members and Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan have also come with them. The wedding rituals started in the evening, which will continue till February 15. The Mehndi ceremony took place on Monday while programmes like Haldi and Sangeet will be held on Tuesday.

Hardik got engaged to Natasha on 1 January 2020 and did break the news via social media. Unlike their earlier low-key marriage during the COVID-19 pandemic, this shall be a grand affair. On Monday, Hardik, Natasha, their son Agastya Pandya, and other family members such as cricketer Krunal Pandya and wife arrived in Udaipur.

Recently actors Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in Jaisalmer. Soon after, Union minister Smriti Irani's daughter got married in the 500-year-old fort of Nagaur.

Rajasthan has become the main destination for celebrity weddings.