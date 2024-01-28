Hardik Pandya Seen Bowling For First Time Since World Cup 2023, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has embarked on a promising journey to recovery after sustaining an ankle injury during the ODI World Cup 2023. The 30-year-old cricketer, a pivotal force in Indian cricket, has been actively updating fans on his rehabilitation progress via social media. The latest development showcases Pandya back in action, bowling with ease and determination ahead of the action-packed season.

The Road to Recovery

Ever since the setback in the World Cup, Pandya has been diligently working towards regaining full fitness. In a recent video shared on social media, the all-rounder is seen running in and effortlessly bowling under the scorching heat, reflecting positive signs of his rehabilitation. Pandya refers to the training ground as his temple, emphasizing the invaluable lessons learned during his 17-year cricketing journey.

IPL 2024 Captaincy

The stakes are high for Hardik Pandya as he eyes a full recovery for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, where he will captain the Mumbai Indians. The five-time champions acquired Pandya through a significant player-trade, demonstrating their confidence in his abilities. The cricketer, who carries the weight of replacing Rohit Sharma as captain, acknowledges the pressure but is determined to make the most of this opportunity.

Mumbai Indians Leadership Change

Pandya's appointment as the skipper has sparked curiosity and discussions among fans and cricket enthusiasts alike. The move to relieve Rohit Sharma from captaincy duties drew backlash on social media platforms, making MI's leadership change a subject of anticipation. All eyes are now on Pandya as he gears up to lead the team and strives to replicate the success achieved under Rohit's captaincy.

Racing Against Time for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 approaching in June, Pandya faces a race against time to achieve match fitness. The flamboyant all-rounder, who acknowledges the ground's significance in his cricketing journey, is leaving no stone unturned in his pursuit of excellence. His commitment is evident in the statement, "Giving it all I got, every single day."