Hardik Pandya returns to India's limited-overs squad, injured Rohit Sharma left out for Australia tour

The Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) on Monday (October 26) announced India’s squad for their tour of Australia, that is slated to begin after the ongoing IPL 2020. The Indian team will play three T20I’s, three ODI’s and four Test matches.

The BCCI announced the news from their official Twitter handle:

BCCI had announced earlier that the squads for the full-fledged tour will be announced today (October 26). The selection committee held a virtual meeting and decided on the names via video conferencing.

Team India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy

Team India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

Team India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj

BCCI further announced that four bowlers: Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel and T. Natarajan - will travel with the Indian contingent.

They also said that Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma’s fitness was being monitored.

Virat Kohli will lead the side in all three formats. Star-opener Rohit Sharma is perhaps the biggest name which is missing from the squad. Sharma is currently out with an injury and has not lot played Mumbai Indians’ last few games. This will come as a huge blow to the side especially in the white-ball format.

The team, though, will draw some solace from the return of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who will mark his return to international cricket after a long injury-layoff.