Hardik Pandya ruled out of India's Test series against New Zealand

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand after failing to regain full fitness.

Confirming the news, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed that Pandya had recently visited London for a review by spinal surgeon and now, he would be under rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy until he regains full fitness.

"Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. He travelled to London and was accompanied by NCA Head Physio Ashish Kaushik for a review by spinal surgeon Dr James Allibone," BCCI press released quoted secretary Jay Shah as saying.

"Hardik will be under rehab at the National Cricket Academy until he regains full match fitness," the statement added.

Earlier this month, Pandya was also removed from India 'A' team for their series against New Zealand 'A' after he failed the fitness test in Mumbai. Though the Indian 'A' side doesn't undergo the Yo-Yo test anymore, Pandya had to undergo the mandatory fitness test that a player undergoes while making a comeback post-rehabilitation.

India are slated to take on New Zealand in Test series from February 21 at Basin Reserve, Wellington. The two sides are currently playing five-match T20I series, which the Men in Blue have clinched 4-0 with one game still remaining in hand.

The Virat Kohli-led side will also lock horns in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand from February 5 before they head into the Test series.