Hardik Pandya shares first full photo of his newborn baby boy--Pic inside

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his actress wife Natasa Stankovic were recently blessed with their first child--a boy. The cricketer announced the news by sharing a glimpse of his son on social media on Thursday.

However, the 26-year-old took to his official Instagram account on Saturday and posted the first full photo of his little munchkin.

In the picture which was taken in the hospital, Pandya could be seen holding his baby boy in his arms.

He captioned the post as,"The blessing from God."

Earlier this week, Hardik announced the birth of his and Natasa's first child by posting an adorable picture of him holding his newborn baby's hand in which the face of his son was not visible.

"We are blessed with our baby boy,"the Indian all-rounder wrote.

Soon after Pandya shared the news, wishes started pouring in for the new parents not only from the cricket fraternity but also from the film industry.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, opener Shikhar Dhawan, former South African skipper Faf du Plessis, opener KL Rahul,legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar, tennis star Sania Mirza, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, Zaheer Khan's wife and actress Sagarika Ghatge among others flooded the post with congratulatory messages for the couple.

Last month, Hardik and model-actress Natasa Stankovic had announced that they had tied the knot and they are expecting their first child together.

Hardik proposed to Natasa on a yacht in Dubai and gave her a ring earlier this year. The video created a flutter online at that time.

Hardik, who made his last appearance for Team India during a T20I against South Africa in September 2019, is set to represent Mumbai Indians in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL)-- which will now take place from September 19 onwards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).