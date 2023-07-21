Ahead Of ODI World Cup, Rest In Sight For Hardik Pandya And Shubman Gill?

The Indian selection committee could rest a few of the stars of the T20 team for the upcoming tour of Ireland. According to reports, Hardik Pandya, who has been leading the side since the T20 World Cup last year, along with opener Shubman Gill, could be rested for this tour in order to manage their workload, especially with a packed calendar ahead. Regular players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are already out of contention for this short series. The likely addition of Pandya and Gill to the rest list indicates that BCCI is closely monitoring the fitness of its players as the Asia Cup and home World Cup approach.

Both Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill are crucial members of India’s white-ball squad for the 2023 World Cup and, so, the BCCI is prudent while picking them. The ongoing West Indies series, which concludes with the final two T20Is in Florida on August 12 and 13, will play a significant role in determining their fitness.

The Indian team is then scheduled to travel to Dublin for three T20Is starting August 18, leaving only a short turnaround time of three days between the two series.



As per a report in Times of India, the decision will depend on how Hardik Pandya is feeling after participating in the One-Dayers and T20s in the West Indies, considering the travel involved and the tight schedule.

An anonymous BCCI source also said that the board wants all the regular players fit and raring to go in the World Cup and they are looking at Hardik Pandya being Rohit Sharma's deputy in the tournament.

Considering the upcoming eight matches against West Indies (three ODIs and five T20Is) in just 18 days, both Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill will play vital roles. However, due to the tight schedule and back-to-back tours, which include traveling to Ireland and then hopping on a flight to go to Colombo for the Asia Cup, the BCCI wants to ensure that all its players are rested and are ready for the World Cup.