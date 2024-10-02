India’s explosive all-rounder Hardik Pandya is slogging hard at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru ahead of the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh. Hardik is sweating it out as he is set to make a comeback to the Indian team for the shortest format series against the Bangla Tigers, starting from October 6.

Meanwhile, while training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, Hardik got a special company of his Agastya. The star all-rounder came up with a special Instagram post for his son Agastya. "My motivation”, Hardik captioned the post.

Recently, Hardik Pandya got to meet his son for the first time after getting divorced from actress and model Natasa Stankovic. Hardik has been spending some quality time with his son Agastya as he flew to Serbia alongside his mother Natasa.

Earlier, Hardik was a part of the Indian team that lifted the T20 World Cup 2024. He also played the series against Sri Lanka under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav. Hardik is set to show his finesse in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, starting October 6 in Gwalior. Recently, the Indian team under the leadership of Rohit Sharma won the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. They outplayed the visitors by 2-0, winning the last game at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

Previously, reports emerged that Pandya will be taking part in red-ball cricket for Baroda in the 2024-25 domestic season. One of the sources from the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) stated chances are there that Pandya will take part in first-class cricket.

India Squad For Bangladesh T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav.