Hardik Pandya Takes Selfie With Ballboy During India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I - Watch

India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya came up with a heartwarming gesture for a ball boy while taking part in the third T20I of the series against Bangladesh on Saturday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The Indian team outplayed Bangladesh by a huge margin of 133 runs to win the series 3-0.

Hardik Pandya was the star with the bat during the match as he smashed a quickfire 47 (18) with the help of four fours and as many sixes. Pandya’s gesture for a ball boy won the hearts of many as he was spotted posing with him for a picture. Pandya was fielding at the boundary line and that was when one of the ball boys asked him for a picture.

Hardik Pandya took selfies with ball-boys in the ground pic.twitter.com/jQqOJ9mumz — Rohan Gangta (rohan_gangta) October 12, 2024

Pandya was also given the Player of the Series award after his all-round performance both with the bat and ball. The all-rounder collected 118 runs from three innings at an average of 59 and a strike rate of 222.64.

Even former cricketer Aakash Chopra lauded Hardik Pandya for his outstanding run in the recently passed India vs Bangladesh series.

"Hardik Pandya was the Player of the Series. He has seen the lows of lows in his personal and professional life, getting booed - everything has happened. His batting in all three matches, he has played few balls but always with a strike rate above 200. I thought he was absolutely sensational,” said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

“His swag is different. It was like hooliganism. He hit a six-over cover and a no-look one-handed six on the leg side... He is batting differently. It was almost like insulting the bowlers, as though they don’t have any status at all,” he added.