Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya undergoes 'successful' back surgery in London

Image Credits: Hardik Pandya Instagram

London: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya underwent a "successful" surgery to treat his lower back issue which has ruled him out of cricket for an indefinite period.

On Saturday, Pandya posted an image on Instagram with a caption: "Surgery done successfully. Extremely grateful to everyone for your wishes. Will be back in no time! Till then miss me."

The right-handed all-rounder on Wednesday left for the UK to get his back checked by the same doctor who treated him during India's tour of England in 2018 and the 2019 World Cup.

Pandya last featured in the three-match T20I series against South Africa where he aggravated his back. He, was, therefore not picked in the squad for the ongoing three-Test series against the Proteas.

Pandya is also set to miss the T20I series against Bangladesh which will be played starting November 3.

The 25-year-old, who has played 11 Tests, 54 ODIs and 40 T20Is, will be an integral part of the Indian team during the next year's World T20 slated to be held in Australia.
 

Hardik PandyaSouth AfricaIndiaCricket
India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 4: Live Updates

