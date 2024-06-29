Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma In Tears After Winning The T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit Sharma was seen right after India's victory, with Mohammed Siraj visibly emotional, his face flushed with tears. In a touching moment, Rohit and Virat shared a heartfelt hug, delighting cricket fans everywhere. Hardik Pandya, also in tears, was handed a towel, though it hardly seemed enough to stem the flow. India clinched the game by a thrilling 7-run margin. What a spectacular, exceptional, and unbelievable finish! After 11 long years, India has finally brought an ICC title home. Hardik Pandya, tasked with bowling the final over, is overwhelmed with emotion. This is a historic milestone in Indian cricket!