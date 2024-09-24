Natasa Stankovic, the Serbian model and former wife of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, has been making waves on social media with her dazzling dance moves and inspiring fitness journey. Recently, Stankovic shared a glimpse of her life post-divorce, embracing her newfound independence with a positive mindset and energetic flair. After finalizing her divorce from Pandya in July 2024, Natasa has been more active on Instagram, where she recently posted a video of herself dancing to the iconic 1986 hit song "Brother Louie" by Modern Talking. The clip instantly went viral, garnering attention for both her elegance and undeniable energy. Beyond her dance moves, Natasa's commitment to fitness has also become a talking point, with fans admiring her strength and resilience in the face of personal challenges.

Natasa's Impressive Dance Clip Goes Viral



In the Instagram Story that captured widespread attention, Natasa Stankovic can be seen grooving effortlessly to "Brother Louie," a song that still resonates with fans decades after its release. Dressed in casual yet stylish attire, Natasa’s dance radiated confidence, joy, and a sense of freedom, embodying the spirit of her current journey. The video serves as a reminder that Natasa has not let her personal hardships define her, instead choosing to celebrate life in her own way.



This isn’t the first time Stankovic has captivated her followers with her moves. From her stint on popular dance shows to her occasional posts of impromptu dance sessions, Natasa has always had a natural rhythm and grace that resonates with her audience. However, this latest post, coming in the wake of her divorce, feels like a statement — a symbol of strength and empowerment.



A Fitness Journey Worth Admiring



While her dance moves have captivated social media, it is Natasa’s dedication to fitness that has truly inspired her fans. Recently, she opened up about her challenging yet rewarding fitness journey, sharing a video that chronicles her remarkable transformation from 2022 to 2024. The video documents how she overcame a back injury to become a powerhouse of strength and agility.



In 2022, Natasa struggled with basic exercises like lunges due to her injury. However, with sheer perseverance and a relentless "never give up" attitude, she made tremendous progress. By 2024, Natasa had moved on to heavy-weighted squats, weightlifting, and back-strengthening exercises, showcasing the discipline and determination that has become central to her identity.



Her workout routine, which includes high-intensity exercises such as weighted squats and cable-wide high rows, not only builds physical strength but also improves posture and prevents injuries — something she emphasized in her posts. “When your body fails, your mind becomes your greatest strength,” Natasa wrote in one of her fitness posts, underlining the mental resilience required to push through physical barriers.



The Journey After Divorce



The public nature of her relationship with Hardik Pandya has often placed Natasa under the spotlight, but since their split, she has embraced her independence with grace. The two tied the knot in 2020, and despite renewing their wedding vows in 2023, they announced their separation in July 2024. While the specifics of their breakup remain private, sources suggest irreconcilable personality differences between the two. Despite this, they remain committed to co-parenting their son, Agastya.



Natasa has not shied away from her challenges. Whether it’s handling the complexities of her divorce or confronting personal setbacks like her back injury, her resilience continues to inspire those who follow her. She has often mentioned that self-care — both physical and emotional — has been the cornerstone of her recovery, and her Instagram is a testament to this journey.