In a poignant display of introspection, Serbian model Natasa Stankovic recently took to Instagram to share a deeply reflective note about love following her high-profile divorce from cricketer Hardik Pandya. The post, which has resonated widely with her followers, underscores the challenges of letting go and the healing process after a relationship ends.

A Heartfelt Message on Love



Stankovic’s Instagram story featured a quote that reads, “Love is patient. Love is kind. It does not envy. It does not boast. It is not proud. It does not dishonour others. It is not self-seeking. It is not easily angered. It keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always preserves. Love never fails.” This message, drawn from timeless wisdom, emphasizes the virtues of true love and its capacity for forgiveness and endurance.



The timing of this post is particularly significant. Reports suggest that Stankovic's decision to end her marriage with Pandya was driven by fundamental differences in their personalities. According to sources close to the couple, Pandya's “flamboyant” and “self-centered” demeanor strained their relationship, ultimately leading to their separation.



Healing After a Relationship Ends



Moving on from a failed relationship involves more than just the passage of time. It requires a conscious effort to release negative emotions and heal. Psychotherapist Malika Chandra offers insight into this process, explaining, “Letting go of a failed relationship is never easy. It completely alters what you envisioned for your future, leaving you to grieve not only what was but also what could have been.”



Strategies for Letting Go



Chandra suggests several strategies to help individuals let go of grudges and move past conflicts:

Embrace the Emotions: Acknowledge and allow yourself to feel the negative emotions. Sometimes, working through these feelings can lead to greater personal growth.

Practice Empathy: Try to understand both your own perspective and that of your former partner. This cognitive flexibility can aid in processing your feelings.

Set Boundaries: Separate empathy from your boundaries. It’s important to understand others without compromising your self-respect.

Utilize Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT): CBT exercises can help identify and challenge negative beliefs, leading to healthier emotional responses.



Differentiating Grieving from Resentment



Chandra highlights that normal grieving can manifest as anger, sadness, or withdrawal, which is a part of the healing process. However, unhealthy resentment can appear as black-and-white thinking or excessive positivity that masks underlying pain. Recognizing these signs is crucial for effective emotional recovery.



The Role of Forgiveness



Forgiveness plays a pivotal role in healing, according to Chandra. It’s not just about forgiving others but also oneself. “Forgiveness has immense psychological, emotional, and physical benefits. It is the final step in a process that centers around personal healing and empathy,” she notes.



Impact of Holding Onto Grudges



Holding onto grudges can affect future relationships, making it essential to process past emotions thoroughly. “Trauma often involves a shift in personal beliefs, such as the idea of permanence in a relationship. Healing involves adapting these beliefs to accommodate new realities,” Chandra explains.