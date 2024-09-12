In a recent turn of events, Natasa Stankovic, former wife of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, has captured the limelight once again. A video of Natasa driving with her close friend, Aleksandar Alex Ilic, has gone viral, reigniting public interest in her personal life. This sighting comes amidst ongoing speculation and high-profile developments in her life, particularly following her recent separation from Pandya.

A Glimpse into Natasa’s New Chapter



Natasa Stankovic, known for her vibrant presence in both Bollywood and international circles, recently made headlines with a candid video posted on social media. The footage, which shows Natasa beaming with happiness while driving alongside Aleksandar Alex Ilic, has quickly become a sensation. Dressed in a stylish white shirt paired with black pants and transparent sunglasses, Natasa exuded confidence and elegance. Aleksandar, rumored to be Disha Patani's boyfriend, complemented her look with a casual icy blue tee and black shorts. The duo appeared relaxed and cheerful as they waved to the assembled paparazzi, marking a stark contrast to the tumultuous events of recent months.



Rekindling Old Flames and New Friendships



This sighting is particularly intriguing given the backdrop of Natasa's high-profile separation from Hardik Pandya, which was officially announced on July 18, 2024. The couple, who had a lavish wedding in Udaipur in 2023, have since chosen to part ways while committing to co-parent their four-year-old son, Agastya. Despite the split, Natasa and Hardik have managed to maintain a cordial relationship, as evidenced by Natasa's recent visit to Hardik’s home to drop off their son.

Aleksandar Alex Ilic, who has recently been linked with Disha Patani, appears to be a supportive friend during this transitional period for Natasa. The pair’s frequent appearances together, including a coffee date earlier in May, have fueled speculation about their relationship. However, Natasa has remained composed, thanking paparazzi for their attention and steering clear of further comments.



The Buzz Around Hardik Pandya



As Natasa moves forward, Hardik Pandya’s personal life has also been a subject of public curiosity. Rumors suggest that Hardik is currently dating British singer and TV personality Jasmin Walia. The speculation was heightened by their coinciding holiday photos, which, while shared individually, featured strikingly similar backdrops. While neither party has officially confirmed the relationship, the buzz continues to grow.



Public Reaction and Media Frenzy



The recent video of Natasa and Aleksandar has sparked widespread media coverage and public interest. The clip, showcasing their easy camaraderie and natural ease, contrasts with the intense scrutiny surrounding their lives. Natasa’s decision to move on with her life, paired with her visible happiness, has resonated with many fans and observers.



Social media platforms have been abuzz with reactions, from supportive messages to speculative comments about Natasa’s and Aleksandar’s relationship status. The video has not only amplified Natasa’s public profile but also highlighted the ongoing media fascination with the lives of celebrities and their personal choices.