In a dazzling return to Mumbai, Natasa Stankovic, the Serbian actress and ex-wife of cricketer Hardik Pandya, has taken the internet by storm with her recent photos. The actress, who relocated to Serbia following her separation from Pandya, graced the city with her presence earlier this week, and her latest appearance has left fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe.

Natasa's White Hot Look Sets the Internet Ablaze

On Thursday afternoon, Natasa Stankovic set social media on fire with a series of striking photos shared on her Instagram. The actress made a statement in a chic white thigh-high slit gown adorned with feathers. The dress, paired with matching heels and minimal accessories, highlighted Natasa's impeccable style and stunning physique. Her decision to leave her tresses open added an effortless yet glamorous touch to her overall look.

The reaction from her followers was instantaneous and overwhelmingly positive. Social media platforms were abuzz with compliments, as fans flooded the comments section. One admirer called her “hottest,” while another described her as “gorgeous.” The outpouring of fire emojis and praise underscores the significant impact of her latest fashion statement.

A Glamorous Return: Natasa's Mumbai Reappearance

Natasa's recent trip to Mumbai is notable not just for her fashion choices but also for the context of her visit. Accompanied by her son Agastya, whom she shares with Pandya, Natasa is spending quality time in India after a period of living abroad. Her return marks a significant moment for her fans and the media, who have been keenly following her activities and style.

Prior to her glamorous Instagram reveal, Natasa was spotted by paparazzi dining out with friends. On this occasion, she wore a sophisticated black strappy, pleated long dress that further emphasized her fashion versatility. This chic appearance followed her earlier glamorous outing, reinforcing her status as a style icon.

Life After Separation: Navigating New Beginnings

The actress's return to Mumbai comes in the wake of her separation from Hardik Pandya. The couple, who married in May 2020 and renewed their vows in February 2023 through Hindu and Christian ceremonies, announced their separation in July 2024. In their joint statement, they described the decision as “tough” and committed to co-parenting their son Agastya.

Reports about the reasons behind their split have surfaced, with claims suggesting that Pandya's flamboyant nature and personality differences contributed to their decision to part ways. According to a source cited by Times Now, Natasa found it challenging to reconcile with Pandya’s larger-than-life persona, leading her to make a difficult decision to step back from the relationship.