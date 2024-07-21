Hardik Pandya, the Indian all-rounder, made a public appearance in Mumbai on Saturday, focusing solely on fitness during the launch of his sports apparel brand. Despite recent personal and professional challenges, including his recent separation from Natasa Stankovic and missing out on the Indian T20 captaincy to Suryakumar Yadav, Pandya maintained a composed demeanor.

Pandya and Stankovic, who have been married for four years, announced their separation just days before Pandya lost the captaincy bid for the T20 series against Sri Lanka. Although Pandya was seen smiling, it was evident that he was navigating a difficult period. The couple's son, Agastya, will be co-parented moving forward.

At the public event, Pandya chose to highlight his fitness philosophy rather than discuss his recent personal setbacks. He emphasized the mental fortitude required to push physical limits. "When our body does not get tired, our mind gets tired," Pandya explained. He stressed that overcoming mental fatigue is crucial for physical achievements. "The difference between doing 20 reps and 25 reps is not just physical but mental," he said.

Pandya's focus on fitness is particularly poignant given the concerns about his physical condition that impacted his captaincy prospects. He reflected on his journey, noting how early dedication to training helped build a strong foundation. "I always wanted to be No. 1 in everything I did, so I trained hard from a young age," he said.

He also shared how his fitness journey evolved over time. "Initially, I bowled in the 130s, but with consistent training and increased knowledge, I pushed myself to bowl at 142," Pandya recalled, highlighting his commitment to improving his physical performance.

Looking ahead, Pandya will next be seen in action during the T20 series in Sri Lanka, where he will play under Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be leading the Indian team in ODIs, with Gautam Gambhir as the captain.