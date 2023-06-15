After WTC 2023 Final Loss, 3 Changes BCCI Need To Make In Indian Test Squad

India's dismal show in ICC tournament finals have been quite disappointing for the fans and cricket board. This is the second-successive loss for India in the ICC World Test Championship final (WTC 2023). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to take some measures in the coming one month after Team India's failure in the WTC 2023 final. One of them could be the removal of Rohit Sharma as Test captain. While nothing is confirmed so far, in terms of changes that are to come soon, we take a look at 3 changes that may benefit India in the format in the long run.

Bring back Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya last played a Test match in 2018. The next three years he struggled with fitness. He made appearances in limited-overs cricket every now and then but did not make a Test comeback. Hardik finally became fully fit in IPL 2022 and from then, he has played non-stop cricket without getting injured. Ahead of IPL 2023, Hardik said that he does not wish to rush his Test comeback and prove his fitness first in the domestic circuit. The time has come to do that. India badly missed a pace-bowling all-rounder in the WTC 2023 final. With Hardik in the XI, India can bring a nice balance to the playing 11, which is missing currently.

_ NEWS _



2__ Tests

3__ ODIs

5__ T20Is



Here's the schedule of India's Tour of West Indies _#TeamIndia | #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/U7qwSBzg84 June 12, 2023

An aggressor at No 3 in place of Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara has been very inconsistent at the number 3 spot for Team India. At The Oval during WTC final, Pujara attempted to play a T20 shot which goes against the nature of his game. That is why he failed. An aggressive shot was the need of the hour at that moment but a batter like Pujara was incompetent to do what a Rishabh Pant or Ishan Kishan could have done. Reports are floating that Pujara will be replaced by Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Test squad for the West Indies Tests and it could just be the right move, looking at the future.

Ashwin or Rahane as Test captain

Rohit Sharma failed to read the conditions at The Oval ahead of the WTC Final and picked a playing 11 that was not suitable for the track. Rohit and the management thought that there would be overcast conditions and pacers might come in handy. R Ashwin faced snub as fast bowling-all rounder Shardul Thakur was picked. While Thakur did have a good game but Ashwin's experience and skills could have benefitted India more. Rohit is 36 years old and India definitely need a new captain, looking at the longer run. Rishabh Pant seems to be the man but till the time he does not return, India can bank on veterans R Ashwin or Ajinkya Rahane.