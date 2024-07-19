Advertisement
HARDIK PANDYA'S WIFE

Hardik Pandya's Wife Natasa Stankovic Faces Social Media Backlash After Announcing Divorce

Speculations regarding their separation began earlier this year when observant netizens noted changes in Natasa's social media handles.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2024, 08:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In a recent turn of events, Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya have officially announced their separation after months of speculation. The couple, known for their public persona and joint ventures, confirmed the news through a heartfelt joint statement on Thursday night. Despite their decision to part ways, they emphasized their commitment to co-parenting their 3-year-old son, Agastya, ensuring his happiness remains paramount.

Also Read: EXPLAINED: How Much Could Hardik Pandya Lose From ₹91 Crore Net Worth Amid Divorce Rumours With Natasa Stankovic? IN PICs

The Announcement and Public Reaction

"After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways," the statement read, underscoring the difficulty of their decision despite their shared joy and respect. The announcement sparked an immediate wave of reactions across social media platforms, with fans expressing a range of sentiments from empathy to disappointment. Despite Natasa disabling comments on her Instagram post, criticisms surfaced on other platforms, questioning the couple's decision.

Speculations and Viral Discussions

Speculations regarding their separation began earlier this year when observant netizens noted changes in Natasa's social media handles. A Reddit post titled "Natasa and Hardik separated?" further fueled public interest, with discussions extending to Natasa's recent absence from IPL 2024 matches. These rumors gained momentum despite the couple's efforts to maintain privacy.

Moving Forward: Co-Parenting and Personal Choices

While the separation marks a significant personal transition for both Natasa and Hardik, they remain interconnected through their commitment to Agastya. Natasa's recent sighting at Mumbai airport, accompanied by her son, hints at her focus on family amidst media scrutiny. As she navigates this period with grace, her relocation to Serbia signifies a new chapter in her personal journey.

TAGS

