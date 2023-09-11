Big Blow For Pakistan As Haris Rauf Ruled Out Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Clash

In a dramatic turn of events, Haris Rauf, Pakistan's promising fast bowler, has been ruled out of the Asia Cup Super 4 match against India. The decision comes after Rauf experienced discomfort in his right flank during the previous day's match. While an MRI scan showed no tear, the medical panel is closely monitoring his condition. Meanwhile, India and Pakistan's much-anticipated clash has been disrupted by persistent rain, leaving fans eagerly waiting for the outcome on the reserve day.

Haris Rauf's absence and the unpredictable weather have added layers of intrigue to the India vs. Pakistan Super Four match. As fans anxiously await the resumption, the cricketing world will be keeping a close eye on the evolving dynamics of the Asia Cup 2023. Whether it's Haris Rauf's fitness or the capricious Colombo weather, uncertainty continues to loom large over this high-stakes encounter.

Haris Rauf won't bowl today against India as a precautionary measure. pic.twitter.com/Gvh36C4hcM — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 11, 2023

A Rain-Interrupted Showdown

For the second consecutive time, the India vs. Pakistan match has been halted by rain at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium. After just 24.1 overs of play in the Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2023, the rains played spoilsport, pushing the game onto a reserve day. Today, on September 11, the arch-rivals will resume their rain-hit encounter with India at 147-2 from 24.1 overs. Organizers are hopeful of completing a full 50-over game if the weather cooperates.

India's Tight Schedule

The rain-induced interruptions have put India in a challenging situation. With the match against Pakistan extended to a third day, India will now play for three consecutive days. Their upcoming Super Four match against Sri Lanka on September 12 adds to the strain.

Weather Concerns Loom

As the reserve day approaches, concerns over the weather persist. Colombo saw heavy rain on the morning of the reserve day, and the stadium's playing surface displayed noticeable wet patches. More rain could further deteriorate conditions, potentially leading to abandonment.

Implications of a Washout

If the match between India and Pakistan is washed out on the reserve day, both teams will receive one point each. This would propel Pakistan to the top of the Super Four standings with three points. Sri Lanka, with two points from a previous win against Bangladesh, would be in a strong position. For India, this would mean that their next two matches against Sri Lanka (September 12) and Bangladesh (September 15) become must-win games.

Qualification Hurdles for India

Failing to secure wins in these matches or experiencing additional washouts would reduce India's points to just three, putting their qualification for the final in jeopardy. India's fate would then depend on the points table, factoring in results, rain, and net run rate.

ACC's Reserve Day Decision

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) introduced a reserve day exclusively for the India-Pakistan Super Four clash, a move that sparked debate. Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer humorously compared the situation to a Bollywood movie scene. Meanwhile, Venkatesh Prasad criticized the ACC's decision, branding it as unethical to have different rules for two teams.