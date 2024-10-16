Haris Rauf’s Old PSL Video Of Slapping Kamran Ghulam Resurfaces After Kamran Scores Debut Century Against England- WATCH

Kamran Ghulam made a sensational start to his Test career, scoring a brilliant century on debut against England on Tuesday, October 15, in the second Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Ghulam's impressive knock of 118 off 224 balls anchored Pakistan's innings, helping the hosts recover from early setbacks to finish Day 1 at a respectable 259-5.

Ghulam’s Impressive Debut

Coming in at number four, Ghulam was under pressure to perform, having replaced out-of-form Babar Azam in the playing XI. Ghulam not only lived up to expectations but dominated the England bowlers with his composed and confident batting display. His innings included 11 boundaries and one six, showcasing his ability to handle both spin and pace effectively.

Pakistan found themselves in trouble early in the innings after electing to bat. England’s left-arm spinner Jack Leach dismissed both openers Abdullah Shafique and captain Shan Masood within the first hour, reducing the hosts to 19-2. However, Ghulam and opener Saim Ayub stitched together a crucial 149-run stand for the third wicket, leading Pakistan’s fightback.

Ayub contributed a solid 77 off 160 balls, while Ghulam held the innings together with his disciplined approach. His century, which came off 280 minutes, was reached with a boundary off England’s spinner Joe Root. With that, Ghulam became the 12th Pakistani cricketer to score a century on his Test debut, joining a prestigious list of players.

Haris Rauf Slapped Ghulam In PSL 2022

Time when Harris Rauf Slapped Kamran Ghulam in PSL pic.twitter.com/U3Y9N7rKT9 October 15, 2024

As Ghulam’s debut century garnered widespread praise, an old video resurfaced on social media, showing a controversial moment from the Pakistan Super League (PSL). In 2022, during a match for Lahore Qalandars, fast bowler Haris Rauf slapped Ghulam after the latter dropped a catch off his bowling. Rauf later made amends by hugging Ghulam during a successful run-out later in the match. The incident is now being revisited by fans, but Ghulam’s stellar performance on his Test debut has shifted the narrative toward his exceptional talent and resilience.

Pakistan’s Recovery On Day 1 vs England

After losing Ayub for 77, Ghulam continued to hold the innings together. He forged another important partnership with wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, adding 65 runs for the fifth wicket. Ghulam’s gritty 323-minute stay at the crease came to an end just 30 minutes before stumps when England debutant Shoaib Bashir bowled him, but not before he had left a lasting mark on the day.

Rizwan remained unbeaten at the close of play with 37, while Salman Agha was not out on five. Despite England’s aggressive bowling and sharp fielding, Pakistan managed to build a solid foundation, thanks largely to Ghulam’s innings.

Ghulam’s Long-Awaited Test Call-Up

Ghulam’s journey to the Pakistan Test side has been a long and arduous one. The right-hander had been knocking on the doors of international cricket for some time, particularly after a record-breaking 2020 domestic season where he amassed 1,249 runs, the highest in Pakistan's domestic history. His century on debut was a testament to his patience, determination, and undeniable talent.