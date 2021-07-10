Harleen Deol takes a jaw-dropping catch during India women’s T20I opener vs England - WATCH

India might have lost the first T20I against England on Friday but Harleen Deol's acrobatic effort in the match won the hearts of the fans as she pulled off a stunner to dismiss Amy Jones. In the 19th over of England innings, Jones whacked the ball towards wide long-off and Harleen produced a stunning effort to dismiss the batter along with saving the six.

Realising that she is losing her balance, Deol threw the ball in the air stepping out of the boundary rope. The Indian cricketer showed the brilliant presence of mind to jump back in just in the nick of time to complete the catch and send a well-set Amy Jones for 43 off 27 balls.

Jones had actually timed the full-and-wide ball well over wide long-off but to her surprise, Deol was there and how.

Here is the video of the stunner:

Unfortunately, Indian eves lost the match by 18 runs via D/L Method. Keeping the rain threat in mind, Harmanpreet Kaur win the toss and opted to field. The hosts put on an above par 177 for seven in 20 overs. For the hosts, Natalie Sciver was the star of the show. She smashed a breathtaking 55 off 27 balls. Her innings were laced with eight fours and a solitary six.

“Could have hit some more sixes (chuckles). I was really enjoying it out there. I got an opportunity to bat with freedom today. We’ve got a really strong batting line-up. Once you find comfortable on that pitch, you can hit through the line. It was just a good game,” Player of the match Sciver said at the post-match presentation.