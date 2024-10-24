Harmanpreet Kaur Dropped From 1st ODI Between IND W vs NZ W, Smriti Mandhana To Lead

The Indian women’s team management decided to rest Harmanpreet Kaur for the first ODI against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on October 24, Thursday. Kaur is down with a niggle due to which she has been asked to take a rest as Smriti Mandhana will lead the Indian team for the game.

Recently, under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian team had a terrible run as they could not even manage to reach the knockout stages.

"Ms Harmanpreet Kaur has a niggle and has been rested for the 1st ODI. Smriti Mandhana will be leading the side in her absence," read the statement from BCCI.

Talking about the game, the Indian team won the toss and decided to bat first in the game. The likes of Tejal Hasabnis and Saima Thakor were handed over their debut caps in Ahmedabad.

Full Fixture of India vs New Zealand Women’s ODI series

Thursday, October 24 – India vs New Zealand, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad – 1:30 PM

Sunday, October 27 – India vs New Zealand, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad – 1:30 PM

Tuesday, October 29 – India vs New Zealand, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad – 1:30 PM

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Sayali Satgare, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Polly Inglis (WK), Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.