Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2811253https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/harmanpreet-kaur-dropped-from-1st-odi-between-ind-w-vs-nz-w-smriti-mandhana-to-lead-2811253.html
NewsCricket
IND W VS NZ W

Harmanpreet Kaur Dropped From 1st ODI Between IND W vs NZ W, Smriti Mandhana To Lead

Talking about the game, the Indian team won the toss and decided to bat first in the game.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2024, 02:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Harmanpreet Kaur Dropped From 1st ODI Between IND W vs NZ W, Smriti Mandhana To Lead

The Indian women’s team management decided to rest Harmanpreet Kaur for the first ODI against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on October 24, Thursday. Kaur is down with a niggle due to which she has been asked to take a rest as Smriti Mandhana will lead the Indian team for the game.

Recently, under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian team had a terrible run as they could not even manage to reach the knockout stages. 

"Ms Harmanpreet Kaur has a niggle and has been rested for the 1st ODI. Smriti Mandhana will be leading the side in her absence," read the statement from BCCI.

Talking about the game, the Indian team won the toss and decided to bat first in the game. The likes of Tejal Hasabnis and Saima Thakor were handed over their debut caps in Ahmedabad.

Full Fixture of India vs New Zealand Women’s ODI series

Thursday, October 24 – India vs New Zealand, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad – 1:30 PM

Sunday, October 27 – India vs New Zealand, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad – 1:30 PM

Tuesday, October 29 – India vs New Zealand, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad – 1:30 PM

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Sayali Satgare, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Polly Inglis (WK), Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: SEBI Chief to Be Questioned by Public Accounts Committee
DNA Video
DNA: Has Congress Found Its ‘Indira’ in Priyanka Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath to Sell UP-Made Weapons to America
DNA Video
DNA: What Discussed Between Modi and Xi Jinping?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Lawrence Bishnoi’s Influence Growing in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MLA Files FIR Against Party Members in Bahraich Riot Case
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Impact in Mumbai: Posters Send Strong Message
DNA Video
DNA: Will Lawrence Bishnoi become a politician?
DNA Video
DNA: INA Foundation Day - Honoring Netaji’s Legacy
DNA Video
DNA: Terror Attack in Kashmir: How Did It Happen?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK