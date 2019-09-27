Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana set to miss Women's Big Bash League

Indian T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana are likely to miss the 2019 edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), which is slated to take place from October 18 to December 8.

Besides Harmanpreet and Mandhana, 19-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues is also unlikely to feature in the fifth edition of the tournament as the WBBL is expected to clash with India's tour of West Indies--thus leaving the players with a limited window towards the end of the season.

Reflecting on the same, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) general manager (cricket operations) Saba Karim said that the board doesn't discourage the players to take part in overseas leagues, but an international series is definitely their top priority.

"The BCCI doesn't discourage any of our women's players from taking part in overseas leagues as long as their participation [in those tournaments] doesn't clash with their national duties," ESPNcricinfo quoted Karim as saying.

"In this case, there's an international series to be played, so that will automatically be on top of their list of priorities," she added.

The Indian women's cricket team is currently playing a T20I series against South Africa at home. Subsequently, the Women in Blue will play the three-match ODI series against South Africa, beginning October 9 in Vadodara. On October 23, India will depart for tour to West Indies.