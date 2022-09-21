NewsCricket
IND-W VS ENG-W

'62 in the last 3 overs': Harmanpreet Kaur slams blistering ODI ton vs England to leave Netizens in awe, check reacts

Harman continued the good show. She started off slowly but then picked the run-scoring speed in the death overs, completing her hundred in 100 balls.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 09:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'62 in the last 3 overs': Harmanpreet Kaur slams blistering ODI ton vs England to leave Netizens in awe, check reacts

Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front in 2nd ODI vs England to smash her fifth hundred in the format. Harman was a sight to behold as she played shots all round the park to take team a massive total in the 50 overs England won the toss and asked India to bat first at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury. India got off to a shaky start, losing Shafali Verma for just 10 but Smriti Mandhana, at the other, was looking in great touch. She had Yastika Bhatia steadied the innings, Bhatia departed for 26 and soon Mandhana too fell for 40 made off 51 balls. Mandhana's innings included 4 fours and 1 six. 

It was then that Harmanpreet and Harleen Deol came together to stitch a 113-run stand for the 4th wicket. Deol scored 58 off 72 balls and departed but Harman continued the good show. She started off slowly but then picked the run-scoring speed in the death overs, completing her hundred in 100 balls. 

She eventually finished 143 with off 111 balls as India posted 333/5 in 50 overs. What impresed the fans the most as thanks to Harman, India slammed 62 runs in last 3 overs of the innings.

Harmanpreet's knock was welcomed by the Indian fans, who went in awe of the India captain. Take a look at the reactions below:

This is also India's highest ODI score vs England women. It is also the second highest total conceded by England ever in this format. It took a special Harmanpreet effort to make it possible and when she walked back unbeaten, the crowd stood on their feet to applaud the batter. That was a knock where there were almost no flaws. Harman kept on rotating strike at the start and then began clean hitting, hitting 18 fours and 4 sixes. This was one of the best knocks you would ever see on a cricket field, across men and women's cricket.

Live Tv

IND-W vs ENG-WIND-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODIHarmanpreet KaurHarleen DeolIndia women vs England women

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Lottery Business in India
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gandhian analysis' of Mehbooba's radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Retirement plan of MiG 21
DNA Video
DNA: 'Eyewitnesses' of Mohali MMS case
DNA Video
DNA: Food served for Kabaddi players on toilet floor
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Social Analysis' of the Mohali MMS Case
DNA Video
DNA: Not players... Leaders want trophies!
DNA Video
DNA: 2000 VVIPs bid a last farewell to the Queen of Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Internet service started in Siachen