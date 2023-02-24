Harry Brook Breaks THIS Huge Record of Vinod Kambli, Scores Unbeaten 184 On Day 1 Of 2nd Test Vs New Zealand

England batter Harry Brook continued his record-breaking run in Test cricket on Friday (February 24). Brook notched up his fourth Test century in 6 matches, remaining unbeaten on 184 off just 169 balls after walking into bat at 21 for 3 on Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

Over the course of his innings, Brook smashed the world record of most runs after first 9 innings in Test cricket, a record previously held by former India batter Vinod Kambli. The Sunrisers Hyderabad batter now has 807 runs in his first 9 innings, beating the record of Kambli who had 798 runs.

Most runs after first 9 Test innings:



807* - Harry Brook_______

798 - Vinod Kambli __

780 - Herbert Sutcliffe_______

778 - Sunil Gavaskar__

777 - Everton Weekes__

703 - George Headley__

695 - Frank Worrell

In fact, Brook can build on this record and aim for another record by the end of this Test match. Former India legend Sunil Gavaskar has the record for most runs in first 6 Tests – scoring 912 runs – while Sir Donald Bradman has 862 runs. Brook can surpass both of them over the course of this Test match.

Brook made 184 and Joe Root 101 in an unbroken fourth-wicket partnership of 294 which carried England to 315 for 3 at stumps Friday on the rain-shortened first day of the second cricket test against New Zealand. A day which began without promise with a lost toss and three early wickets ended after only 65 overs and after a parade of records and milestones which saw England take almost unbreakable control of the match and series.

9__ innings. 4__ centuries.



Harry Brook is the real deal _

______________________________

Only Sunil Gavaskar (912) and Don Bradman (862) have scored more runs in their first six Tests than Harry Brook

Brook’s score was his highest in Tests, beating his 153 against Pakistan in December, and was his fourth century in his last five tests. He also has three half centuries and now has 807 runs from only nine Test innings, more than any other player in the history of Test cricket at that point in their careers.

Behind him now are players such as Henry Sutcliff, Everton Weekes, Frank Worrell and Sunil Gavaskar. His score already is the highest by an England batsman in Wellington.

Brook said he went to the crease with England 21-3 with “just the usual mindset, just the way I’ve been playing the whole time I’ve been playing test cricket to be honest. I looked to put pressure on the bowler and be as positive as possible,” he said. “I did change a few little things but the more positive you are generally the more you get away with.”

Root has his 29th Test century, completing the milestone a moment before the rain began. The partnership between Yorkshiremen now is England’s highest for the fourth wicket against New Zealand. England reinforced the superiority over New Zealand the visitors showed in the first test which they won by 267 runs and they now look likely to become the first team to beat New Zealand in a test series at home for six years.

Brook was man in the match for his scores of 89 and 54 in the first Test, both of which were made at better than a run a ball and helped take that match away from New Zealand. The home team had only a few days to regroup from that mauling and were reinforced Friday by the return of fast bowler Matt Henry and batsman Will Young while England happily named an unchanged side.

New Zealand would have been happy when it won the toss and bowled first, more so when Henry and Tim South had early success and England stumbled to 21-3 in less than seven overs. Then came Brook and once again the match was transformed. His first half century was sedate by his standards, coming from 51 balls and his century came from 107 deliveries, the second 50 from 56 balls. He then went on to 150 from 145 balls, having stepping up his and England’s scoring. The third half century needed only 38 balls and was a trial for New Zealand who saw the match slipping away.

(with PTI inputs)