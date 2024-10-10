Advertisement
Harry Brook Creates History, Breaks Virender Sehwag's 20 Year Old Feat With Triple Century vs Pakistan

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2024, 04:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
England star batter Harry Brook smashed a record-breaking 317, his first triple century, helping his team post a huge 823 for 7 in their first innings of the first Test against Pakistan in Multan on Thursday. Joe Root also scored a career-best 262 to guide England to a massive total in Multan. Brook made 317 runs at a quick pace as his triple century became the second-fastest in Test history, after Virender Sehwag's 300. Brook the reached the feat in just 310 balls. The right hand batter also became the sixth English batsman to score over 300 runs in an innings.

Root supported Brook very well as he ended up making 262 runs with the duo helping England declare with a solid lead of 267. Earlier, Pakistan scored 556, now has a tough challenge to save the match. Brook also became the first England England to score a Test triple hundred in Pakistan.

Triple century against Pakistan in the Tests

Garry Sobers (WI), Kingston, 1958

David Warner (AUS), Adelaide, 2019

Mark Taylor (AUS), Peshawar, 1998

Virender Sehwag (IND), Multan, 2004

Harry Brook (ENG), Multan, 2024

Pakistan vs England 1st Test playing XI

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

England: Ollie Pope (captain), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.

