The opening day of the Duleep Trophy 2024 clash between India C and India D witnessed a dramatic turn of events, with fast bowler Harshit Rana stealing the limelight not just for his on-field performance but also for his viral celebration. As the match unfolded at the Rural Development Trust Stadium, Rana's flamboyant send-off to Ruturaj Gaikwad has captured the attention of cricket fans across the globe.

Harshit Rana’s Memorable Performance



In the final session of the first day, Harshit Rana made his mark with two crucial wickets for India D. His first scalp was that of India C's Sai Sudharsan, who was dismissed for a mere seven runs. Rana’s most notable moment came when he dismissed India C’s captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who managed just five runs from 19 balls.



The wicket of Gaikwad was a significant moment in the game, not just for its impact on the scoreboard but also for Rana's subsequent celebration. After getting Gaikwad caught behind by Atharva Taide in the second slip, Rana’s flying kiss send-off sparked widespread discussion. The video of this act has rapidly gone viral, stirring a mix of admiration and controversy among cricket enthusiasts.



A Controversial Celebration



Harshit Rana’s flying kiss celebration isn’t new; it’s reminiscent of his previous antics in the IPL 2024. During a match between KKR and SRH at Eden Gardens, Rana was fined by the BCCI for a similar send-off to Mayank Agarwal. The incident had led to a one-match ban when he attempted to repeat the act, highlighting a contentious trend in his on-field demeanor.



Despite the controversy, Rana's celebration has undeniably brought a fresh spark to the ongoing Duleep Trophy. While some fans praise his charismatic and unapologetic style, others question its sportsmanship. The debate continues to rage on social media, amplifying the drama surrounding the tournament.



The Match in a Nutshell



The first day of play saw a dramatic fall of wickets, with a total of 14 dismissals. India D, led by Shreyas Iyer, was invited to bat first by Gaikwad. They struggled, posting a total of 164 runs before being all out in 48.3 overs. Axar Patel emerged as the standout performer, scoring a robust 86 runs from 118 balls. His innings included six fours and as many sixes, providing a rare highlight in an otherwise challenging innings for India D.



Axar Patel’s Dual Impact



Axar Patel’s contributions didn’t end with the bat. He also made significant strides with the ball, taking two wickets for just 16 runs in his six-over spell during the final session. His all-round performance was a crucial factor in India D’s effort to stay competitive in the match.