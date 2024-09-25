India’s star batter Virat Kohli has been going through a rough patch as he sustained back-to-back failures in the first Test between India and Bangladesh in Chennai. He recorded the scores of 6 and 17 in the encounter.

One of the fans asked the former Australian spinner Brad Hogg about Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket. Hogg was speaking on his YouTube channel and in reply, he said, "No, I think Virat Kohli should play out these next 10 Test matches over the next 15 weeks. See how he goes there. But he does have to improve. He has to lift his game. He's got to get that consistency again. If India are going to have a chance at winning the World Test Championship, here at number four is crucial.

"Number four is a vital position. It's a position where you can control the game, you can bat through the latter part of the innings, and with the explosive batting that they've got in that middle order, they definitely need Virat Kohli to really step up and play his role with the bat, batting through the innings right to the end”, he added.

The senior duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to score runs in the recently passed first Test between India and Bangladesh in Chennai. Both Rohit and Virat did not take part in the Duleep Trophy 2024 edition and were on a break after the T20 World Cup 2024.

"If he can do that, then India will be very hard to beat in this World Test Championship. But he's got to start performing, otherwise, selectors are going to have to start thinking about whether they go for youth moving forward or they give you more opportunities."

Fans will see Virat Kohli in action when India takes on Bangladesh in the second and final Test of the two-match series in Kanpur from Friday, September 27.