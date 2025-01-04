‘Having Clear Self-Doubt’: Sanjay Manjrekar’s Big Remark On Out Of Form Virat Kohli

Cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar reckons Virat Kohli did everything to get rid of his struggle on the deliveries outside off-stump. As per the former cricketer, Virat is now doubting himself as he got out for the eighth time out of the ninth innings, edging the ball outside the off stump on Day 2 of the fifth Test in Sydney.

The former India skipper was snared by Scott Boland for the fourth time in the ongoing series.

“Lots of greats have gone through a rut, but not in the fashion where they've got out to one particular shot and the great has not been able to find a way. There's another quick point I want to make if you see that dismissal and you've got to feel for Virat Kohli. There were occasions when he was trying to leave balls outside the off on this occasion, after many years, Mark and Simon, you see that he's actually deep inside the batting crease,” Manjrekar on Star Sports.

“I mean, he's gone back and he's inside the batting crease. Now that is a very rare thing for Virat Kohli to do. You know, Virat Kohli loves getting outside the batting crease going forward. He's tried everything within his, you know, capabilities and on this occasion he tried being inside the batting crease, same result. What do you do? And Mark makes a good point about him now having clear self-doubt with what has happened and with the sameness of the end for every innings,” he added.

As of now, Kohli has scored 190 runs from five matches at an average of 23.75 with the help of one century. Virat had a great start in the series as he notched up a century in the first Test in Perth but failed to continue his momentum in the remaining games.

Talking about the game, the Indian team ended the second day of the Sydney Test on 141/6 leading by 145 runs in the second innings. The likes of Ravindra Jadeja (8*) and Washington Sundar (6*) at the crease. Rishabh Pant yet again top-scored for India as he smashed 61 (33) while Scott Boland scalped four wickets for Australia.