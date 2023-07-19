Sourav Ganguly Says Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Inclusion In World Cup Squad Is A Must

The Indian team will aim to break the jinx of the heartbreak of ICC tournaments in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup. This World Cup could be the final chance for the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to make a mark and clinch the coveted title. As such, the selection of the squad for the World Cup will be closely watched and the selectors need to identify and put in place a squad with the right blend of youth and experience. One player who has caught everyone's attention is Yashasvi Jaiswal, thanks to his impressive IPL performance and exceptional first-class records.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was fast-tracked into the Indian Test side and made an impressive first impression with a superb 171-run innings. Now, after his excellent innings, there have been calls made to also include the young man in India’s probable World Cup squad.

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has also thrown his weight behind Yashasvi Jaiswal, expressing his belief that the young player would be a hit in the World Cup. Ganguly praised Jaiswal's debut century and commended his solid technique, highlighting the advantages of having a left-handed batsman in the team.



“Scoring a hundred on debut is always massive. I too have done it, so I know how special it is,” Sourav Ganguly was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

“Even technique-wise, he seems really good. A left-handed batsman’s presence in the team always helps. So, having him in the World Cup squad is a must,” Sourav Ganguly went on to add.

However, the selectors have added Yashasvi Jaiswal in the squad for the Asian Games in China. This squad has players who are not in consideration for the World Cup. This decision was made due to the conflicting schedules of the Asian Games and the 50-over event.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have formed an impressive opening combination for India in 50 overs while Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul form the middle order. It will be interesting to see if the selectors do include Yashasvi Jaiswal as a potent left-handed option in the squad.