‘He Always Poses A Challenge’: Pat Cummins Lauds Jasprit Bumrah Ahead Of Sydney Test

Australia captain Pat Cummins on Thursday showered praise on India talisman pacer Jasprit Bumrah and said that the 31-year-old is "always tough" against the opponents. Despite ending on the losing side, Bumrah showed his charm with the ball yet again. In the first innings at the Melbourne Test, when Australia had complete control of the game, he struck thrice in quick succession to pull India back into the mix. Even in the second innings, Bumrah lived to his reputation and ended the match with figures of 9/156. Bumrah is now the highest wicket-taker at the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with 30 scalps at an average of 12.83.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Cummins said Bumrah is bowling well at the moment. The skipper also hoped that Bumrah would be out of fuel when he comes out to bat at the Sydney Test. The Aussie all-rounder added that the India pacer always poses a challenge. "There's no doubt he's bowling well at the moment, he's always tough. Hopefully, by the time I come in, he's well into his late in the day and he's bowled a fair bit which makes it a little bit easier for me. He's bowled well so I've faced him quite a bit across the world in different formats. But he always poses a challenge," Cummins said.

According to ICC, Australia dropped a selection surprise by adding 31-year-old Beau Webster in the playing eleven, who will make his debut in the Sydney Test, while all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been dropped. Webster will become the third debutant for Australia in the ongoing series after Sam Konstas and Nathan McSweeney. Australia clinched an 184-run victory over India in the Melbourne Test and took a 2-1 lead in the series, also ending India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's early next year. Currently, Australia lead 2-1 over India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia will take on india in the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3.

Australia XI: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.