‘He Is Eligible For Selection’: BAN Coach Confirms This Star Player Availability Ahead Of Second Test Against India

According to Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha, veteran cricketer Shakib Al Hasan is available to take part in the second Test against India. Earlier, in the first Test match, Shakib did not have a good time in the middle at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The all-rounder failed to take any wickets in 21 overs and scored 32 and 25 in both innings.

Shakib's fitness was under scrutiny in the first test match against India. As per reports, Shakib was struggling with his finger and was spotted biting a strap of the helmet while batting in order to keep his head in place.

"There are no doubts about him. I haven't heard anything from the physio about his injury. He is eligible for selection," Hathurusingha told reporters in a press conference.

"It's not only about his performance, I am disappointed with everyone's performance. We could have done much better in Chennai," he said.

"I am sure that he himself feels that he needs to perform better. He batted well in the second innings, although he could not get a big score. It's not that he isn't trying. Opponents have a strong bowling attack," Hathurusingha added.

Before the IND vs BAN Test series, Shakib scalped a five-wicket haul while taking part in the County Championship for Surrey. He is just eight wickets away from reaching the milestone of 250 wickets in Test cricket.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumar Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik.