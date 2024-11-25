‘He Is Explosive’: RCB Batting Coach Dinesh Karthik Happy To Pick Phil Salt In IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batting coach Dinesh Karthik was happy after his team roped in Phil Salt. The Bangalore-based franchise splurged Rs 11.50 crore to get the services of England wicketkeeper. Dinesh said that RCB was looking for an explosive batter and that was the reason, they went after Salt.

"Phil Salt, what have I got to say? He is explosive. He is someone who can take on in the power play. Great attitude. Nice guy to have around in the team. Everything about him says he is the kind of guy that RCB would love to have," Dinesh Karthik said.

RCB was involved in an internees bidding war with the Kolkata Knight Riders to rope in Salt. But then, after a while KKR backed off and Salt went to RCB for a whopping amount of Rs 11.50 crore.

Karthik also lauded Jitesh Sharma as RCB picked another wicketkeeper in the IPL 2025 mega auction for a huge price of Rs 11 crore.

"He is a very explosive middle -order batsman. We wanted someone who is on the fringes of the Indian team and he is right there. We have seen what he can do in the IPL. Has got areas that he can hit and RCB being a ground where you can play spin well, he comes as a very, very good option", RCB batting coach stated.

"I think it is a decision that we will take closer to the tournament. I think it is a discussion that we need to have and see who is the better fielder, who is the better wicketkeeper and accordingly figure out what is the right”, he added.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Full List Of Players For IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma.