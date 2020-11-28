'He is half the Indian batting': This former cricketer thinks Virat Kohli’s absence will be a huge setback

Ever since it was announced that India skipper Virat Kohli will be returning home after the first Test against Australia, the news has got a very varied response. Kohli had been granted a paternity leave by the BCCI for the birth of his first child.

While some think that Kohli’s absence will be a huge setback, some others feel that it won’t be the deciding factor. Former Indian cricketer and current commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, however, is tilting towards the former – remarking that Kohli is half the Indian batting while playing abroad.

Speaking to ANI, Manjrekar said “Kohli not being there, after the first Test is a massive setback. In foreign conditions, Kohli is half the Indian batting, Pujara stepped up last time in Australia, Kohli has been India’s most dependable player in foreign conditions.”

Although Manjrekar admitted that Pujara was brilliant during India’s last tour here, Kohli was still the most dependable. The prominent commentator also said that in Kohli’s absence, the depth of Indian batting will be tested.

“So his absence will be a huge setback. This particular series against Australia is a test of the depth of India’s cricket talent in Tests,” Manjrekar added.

Manjrekar had also said earlier that he wanted Prithvi Shaw to open the innings in the Tests alongside Mayank Agarwal. He also gave the batting order which can be used in the final three Tests.

“In Virat’s absence, Ajinkya Rahane should step up and bat at number four. Hanuma Vihari can bat at number five, if Shubman is tried in the middle order, then he should bat at number six,” Manjrekar said.

In Kohli’s absence, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is liely to lead the side and Manjrekar backed Rahane to come out good.

“Rahane has been averaging more than 50 in his last nine Tests, we will have to wait and see whether Rahane steps up. In fact, it’s a question of the entire batting line-up stepping up. We have only seen them in white-ball cricket,” he added.

India had defeated Australia 2-1 in the Test series, during their last tour in 2018-19 but it must be noted that their star players, Steve Smith and David Warner, were not playing that series - serving an year-long ban for the infamous ball tampering incident.

The first Test of the four match Test series at Adelaide, commences on December 17.