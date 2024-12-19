‘He Is Miles Ahead Of Any Other Bowler’: Brett Lee Lauds Jasprit Bumrah Amidst Border Gavaskar Trophy

Former Australian speedster Brett Lee reserved big praise on India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah after his brilliant bowling in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. On the back of his extraordinary performances, Bumrah has set such standards that it always outshines the contributions of other Indian bowlers including the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep.

Bumrah has been a star with the ball in the ongoing Test series between India and Australia as he scalped 21 wickets across three Tests. It was Bumrah’s lethal bowling tha pushed Australia to the backfoot on the final day of the Brisbane Test.

“He is world class, Jasprit Bumrah. Unfortunately, they had no Mohammed Shami, but I think the backing of Mohammed Siraj—there has been a bit of conjecture around him—but I think he has bowled really well," Lee told Fox Sports.

“In my opinion, they have an attack that has some good pace bowlers, but the reason why people say or think he is shouldering the whole load of the attack is that he is so good. He (Bumrah) is miles ahead of any other bowler, and that is no disrespect to the other bowlers going around, but that is how good he is," he added.

While bowling in the second innings, Bumrah created history as he matched Kapil Dev's record of 51 wickets, and became the bowler to take the most wickets by an Indian in Australia with 53 scalps.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(vc), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.