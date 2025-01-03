'He Is Our Leader But ...': Rishabh Pant Opens Up On Decision To Leave Out Rohit Sharma From Sydney Test - WATCH

In an unprecedented move, India skipper Rohit Sharma "opted to rest" himself from the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney after a series of underwhelming performances. After missing the first Test in Perth due to personal reasons, Rohit has been part of the three Test matches and scored only 31 runs across five innings in the ongoing Border–Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

The 37-year-old Sharma made way for Shubman Gill in the do-or-die game of the series in Sydney.

In Rohit's absence, Jasprit Bumrah is leading India in the Sydney Test. The premier pacer had also captained the side in the series-opener as well when Rohit took a short paternity break. India won that match in Perth by 295 runs, their only victory on the tour so far.

"Obviously, our captain has shown his leadership as well. He's opted to rest in this game. So that shows that there's a lot of unity in our team. There's no selfishness. Whatever is in the team's best interest, we're looking to do that," said Bumrah at the toss.

During the press conference after stumps on Day 1, Rishabh Pant was asked about his thoughts on Rohit and his unparalleled decision.

Notably, Pant was the top-scorer for India on the opening day of the fifth as he scored a restrained 98-ball 40. Except Pant, most Indian batters struggled as India were bowled out for 185 after opting to bat.

"There are some decisions that you are not involved in, they are management's calls. So, I was not part of that conversation. I can't explain more than that," said Pant.

"It was an emotional decision because he has been captain for a long time. We see him as a leader of the team," he added.

Rishabh Pant talking about Rohit Sharma not playing in the SCG Test. [Espn Cricinfo]



- The Captain, An emotional moment. pic.twitter.com/ZqX0FQP1Xl — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 3, 2025

Earlier, Rohit was seen playing football with Virat Kohli, Pant, Sarfaraz Khan and Abhimanyu Easwaran during the customary pre-match warm-up session.

Thereafter, Rohit was seen engaged in a discussion with the team's video analyst Hari Prasad. He left the outfield close to the toss time before Bumrah walked out to a loud roar from the capacity crowd.

When the TV cameras panned on him, Rohit was seen sitting outside the dressing room with fielding coach Ryan Ten Doeschate by his side. Head coach Gautam Gambhir sat a distance from the duo.